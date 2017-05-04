Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. THOMAS A. STANDER 9:30 a.m. 1—HSBC Bank USA National Association v Johnson, Johnson, et al – Woods Oviatt – Pro Se – Rochester City SD Legal – Asst US Atty Office Buffalo 2—Petrella v Fairport Baptist Home – Laduca Law Firm – Harris Beach 3—Rural/Metro Ambulance v Armstrong – Smith Carroad – Pro Se 4—Family First Federal ...

