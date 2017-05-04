Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 27, 2017

Deeds filed April 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded April 27, 2017 73   Brighton WALSH, MICHELLE  to MCLAUGHLIN, BRIDGET Property Address: 40 ALAIMO DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11851  Page: 650 Tax Account: 123.18-1-66 Full Sale Price: $160,000 BOOKER, MARGARET  to HUTCHINSON, DEAN M et ano Property Address: 45 BRANCH AVENIE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11852  Page: 205 Tax Account: 150.07-2-65 Full Sale Price: $285,000 ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to SEILER, FRED W ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo