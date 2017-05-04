Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Employment Discrimination: McDonald v. New York State Division of Human Rights

Fourth Department – Employment Discrimination: McDonald v. New York State Division of Human Rights

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Employment Discrimination Probable Cause – Hearing Not Required McDonald v. New York State Division of Human Rights CA 16-01265 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination of the respondent that there was no probable cause to believe that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo