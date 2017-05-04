Holly Cicconi-Eggleston | HR Works, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Holly Cicconi-Eggleston has joined HR Works, Inc. a Senior Affirmative Action Project Manager. Cicconi-Eggleston has more than 16 years of HR experience and will utilize her knowledge of federal EEO laws and employment to support clients leveraging HR Works’ affirmative action services. Cicconi-Eggleston is also an adjunct professor/lecturer at SUNY Brockport and RIT. She holds a Bachelor’s ...