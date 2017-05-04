Lawsuit: Wells Fargo targeted immigrants

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

On "Hit the Streets Thursday," Wells Fargo bankers and tellers, specifically those of Latino descent, scouted the streets and Social Security offices for potential clients. Their goal: Find undocumented immigrants, take them to a local branch and persuade them to open bank accounts. Others hit construction sites and factories, according to court documents. Knowing that undocumented ...