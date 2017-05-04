Lusk takes uncommon path to lead Nixon Peabody

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Jared Lusk would be the first to tell you his path to being named the newest managing partner at Nixon Peabody was out of the ordinary. Most partners at the firm start at the bottom and work their way up, not take what he calls a “interesting, circuitous path” that includes living in and working for ...