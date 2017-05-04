Mortgages filed April 27, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 27, 2017 78   Brighton COTTIER, MARY JANE & COTTIER, ROBERT L Property Address: 300 CROMWELL DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3107 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00 EAKINS, JADE E & EAKINS, STEVEN J Property Address: 64 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3361 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $280,489.00 COULTER, GEOFFREY R Property Address: 210 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3108 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $15,772.49   East Rochester DAVIDSON, STEVEN E ...

