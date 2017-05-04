NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney Misconduct: Opinion 16-132

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney Misconduct Duty to Investigate Opinion 16-132 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he must report a litigant’s former attorney for alleged, unspecified sexual misconduct briefly alluded to in open court and in the attorney’s absence. Opinion: The Committee concluded that if a judge receives information indicating a substantial likelihood that a ...