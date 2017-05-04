Police conclude probe into death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The New York City police department has concluded its investigation into the death of Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was found dead in the Hudson River. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Wednesday investigators had tracked down all leads and found no criminality. Boyce said all of the evidence had been handed over to the ...