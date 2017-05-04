Don't Miss
Rene Giannavola | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Bennett Loudon May 4, 2017 0

Rene Giannavola has been promoted to project manager at LeChase Construction Services LLC. Giannavola will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at thepreconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. A registered architect, Giannavola has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry. He joined LeChase in 2012 as a project engineer and has worked ...

