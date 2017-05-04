Rene Giannavola | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Rene Giannavola has been promoted to project manager at LeChase Construction Services LLC. Giannavola will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at thepreconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. A registered architect, Giannavola has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry. He joined LeChase in 2012 as a project engineer and has worked ...