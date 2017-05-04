Don't Miss
Home / Law / Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he’s not talking

Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he’s not talking

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN May 4, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — As one justice settles into his new job at the Supreme Court, is another about to leave? Eighty-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy is so far refusing to comment on speculation that he may soon retire after 29 years on the court. But that hasn't stopped President Donald Trump and, obliquely, the Republican senator in charge of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo