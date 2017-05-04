Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Ryan Fogle | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

Ryan Fogle | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices throughout New York, announced that Ryan J. Fogle has joined the firm as a business development manager. Fogle is responsible for creating and implementing marketing and business development plans and programs that will help expand existing client relationships, attract new clients, build the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo