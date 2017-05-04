Second Circuit – Embezzlement: United States v. Bodouva

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Embezzlement Forfeiture – Prior Restitution – Offset United States v. Bodouva 16-3937 Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Lynch Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of one count of embezzling funds from an employee benefit plan. The judgment also included an order to forfeit $127,854.22. She argues that the court erred in denying ...