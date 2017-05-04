Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Embezzlement: United States v. Bodouva

May 4, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Embezzlement Forfeiture – Prior Restitution – Offset United States v. Bodouva 16-3937 Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Lynch Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of one count of embezzling funds from an employee benefit plan. The judgment also included an order to forfeit $127,854.22. She argues that the court erred in denying ...

