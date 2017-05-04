Don't Miss
Home / News / Suit claims Robert Durst’s second wife helped hide killing of his first wife

Suit claims Robert Durst’s second wife helped hide killing of his first wife

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz May 4, 2017 0

Millionaire heir Robert Durst's current wife helped him cover up what happened to his long-vanished former spouse, new court papers say. The allegations, made by his first wife's sisters, add to the swirl of accusations that has enveloped the New York real estate scion since Kathleen Durst was last seen in 1982. The former fugitive has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo