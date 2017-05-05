A drug dealer got a life sentence and was devastated. So was the judge who sentenced him.

When Evans Ray Jr. stood in a federal courtroom in 2007 after arranging a drug sale, a judge explained, at length, that he didn't want to hand down the mandatory life sentence required by law. "It is my desire not to sentence you to life," Judge Alexander Williams Jr. said in his Greenbelt, Md., courtroom, according ...