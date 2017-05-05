Don't Miss
Brooklyn man gets five years for scamming elderly

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017 0

A Brooklyn man convicted of scamming 11 people out of about 428,000 was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Corey Buddle, 25, was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. With associates from Jamaica, Buddle defrauded elderly people in the United States by telling them they won cash large cash ...

