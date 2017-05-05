Brooklyn man gets five years for scamming elderly

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Brooklyn man convicted of scamming 11 people out of about 428,000 was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara. Corey Buddle, 25, was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. With associates from Jamaica, Buddle defrauded elderly people in the United States by telling them they won cash large cash ...