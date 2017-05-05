Don't Miss
Charge dismissed for Attica inmate accused in inmate slaying

By: The Associated Press May 5, 2017 0

A murder indictment has been dismissed for an Attica prison inmate accused in the recreation yard slaying of another prisoner. Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen says the indictment against 33-year-old Bruce Battle was dismissed Tuesday after purported inmate eyewitnesses recanted or refused to answer questions. Battle and two others were accused of fatally stabbing inmate Rodney ...

