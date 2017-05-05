Charge dismissed for Attica inmate accused in inmate slaying

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A murder indictment has been dismissed for an Attica prison inmate accused in the recreation yard slaying of another prisoner. Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen says the indictment against 33-year-old Bruce Battle was dismissed Tuesday after purported inmate eyewitnesses recanted or refused to answer questions. Battle and two others were accused of fatally stabbing inmate Rodney ...