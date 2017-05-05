Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Henry Weber v Lorenzo Wade & Ynesha Nixon, 33 Suter Ter – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Brody Real Estate LLC v Frontier Fur Factory Inc v Nadeem Waheed, 490 Monroe Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Jenny Devonshire LLC v Clayburn Powell, 1099 Genesee St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—1286 and 1580 Saint Paul LLC ...

