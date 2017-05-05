Indian land case may be headed for Supreme Court

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge has refused to declare that land now owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation in Seneca County does not constitute a reservation, which prevents the county from collecting property taxes. The Cayugas have refused to pay taxes on property they purchased over the past several years because they contend it is reservation land. Seneca ...