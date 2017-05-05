Don't Miss
Indian land case may be headed for Supreme Court

Cayuga Indian Nation wins latest round with Seneca County

By: Bennett Loudon May 5, 2017 0

A federal judge has refused to declare that land now owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation in Seneca County does not constitute a reservation, which prevents the county from collecting property taxes. The Cayugas have refused to pay taxes on property they purchased over the past several years because they contend it is reservation land. Seneca ...

