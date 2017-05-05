Don't Miss
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman returns to court in drug case

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister May 5, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is returning to a Brooklyn courtroom Friday, a day after a judge rejected his request to be allowed in the general inmate population. The 59-year-old defendant famous for twice escaping from prison in Mexico lost his bid Thursday to relax the terms of his confinement ...

