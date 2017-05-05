Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 28, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     HAYGOOD, ANDREW N 402 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 HEMMER, COREY 55 LAURA DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14626 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 HINCHMAN, NICHOLAS J 21 STONEFENCE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14626 Favor: GATES ...

