Jury awards record-setting $110.5M in baby powder lawsuit

Jury awards record-setting $110.5M in baby powder lawsuit

By: The Associated Press May 5, 2017 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury has awarded a Virginia woman a record-setting $110.5 million in the latest lawsuit alleging that using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused cancer. The jury ruling Thursday night for 62-year-old Lois Slemp, of Wise, Virginia, comes after three previous St. Louis juries awarded a total of $197 million ...

