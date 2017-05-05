Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 28, 2017 111   Brockport BAKER, HAYLEY M & BAKER, JOHN O Property Address: 85 SMITH ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1211 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,500.00   Churchville SERVO, JOHN K & STINE, JONNA Property Address: 470 KENDALL RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9326 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $170,356.00 OHARA, EDWARD C Property Address: 163 ATTRIDGE RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9713 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSEMS INC Amount: ...

