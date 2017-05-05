Don't Miss
Home / News / Service animal guides now available

Service animal guides now available

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017 0

The New York City Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association have jointly released a guide created to clarify the legal rights and obligations of individuals and institutions regarding the use of service animals in the state. People with disabilities may rely on dogs and other service animals to assist them at their homes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo