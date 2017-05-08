Don't Miss
Attorneys seek $167,000 in fees in federal case

Client won $400,000 award in suit against state prison guards

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2017

Attorneys for a Brooklyn man who won a civil suit in April against two prison guards who beat him are seeking about $167,000 in fees and expenses from the defendants. Sultan Malik, 37, was awarded $400,000 by a federal jury for injuries suffered in 2008 when he was assaulted during a transfer between prison facilities. Sivin & ...

