Crackdown on underage drinking leads to 112 arrests in NY

Crackdown on underage drinking leads to 112 arrests in NY

By: The Associated Press May 8, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A crackdown on underage drinking and illegal alcohol sales in New York has led to more than 100 arrests and the seizure of more than 125 fake IDs. Over five weeks this spring, law enforcement officers directed undercover, underage decoys to visit more than 640 liquor stores, convenience stores and bars to ...

