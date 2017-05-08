Deeds filed May 1, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded May 1, 2017    97   Brighton DARNALL, JERRY  et ano to JSA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 409 BERNARD STREET, BRIGHTON 14621 Liber: 11853  Page: 571 Tax Account: 106.26-3-55 Full Sale Price: $32,000 COMINS, DANIEL G et ano to ALDIGUIER, ANNE-SOPHIE  et ano Property Address: 28 DUNROVIN LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11853  Page: 480 Tax Account: 150.10-4-25 Full Sale Price: $210,000 LAMB, ADAM L to MATTICE, SANDRA Property ...

