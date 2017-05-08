Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal jury starts deliberating in Ferrari Club case

Federal jury starts deliberating in Ferrari Club case

Former regional director accused of fraud

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2017 0

A federal jury began deliberations Monday in a civil suit between the Ferrari Club of America and the former director of the group’s New York region. In the trial that started April 27 in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the club is seeking about $450,000 from Leon Bourdage, director of the club’s Empire State Region from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo