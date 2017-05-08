Federal jury starts deliberating in Ferrari Club case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal jury began deliberations Monday in a civil suit between the Ferrari Club of America and the former director of the group’s New York region. In the trial that started April 27 in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the club is seeking about $450,000 from Leon Bourdage, director of the club’s Empire State Region from ...