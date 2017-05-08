Don't Miss
Former town justice authors play: Public invited to attend reading on Friday

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2017

The public is invited to attend the first reading of a play titled The Disciple by retired attorney Ronald Buttarazzi Sr., a former Perinton town justice, at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John of Rochester Church, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport. Excerpts of the play are available online at rundelania.com.  There is no charge for the play. The play is about ...

