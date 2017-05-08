Former town justice authors play: Public invited to attend reading on Friday

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The public is invited to attend the first reading of a play titled The Disciple by retired attorney Ronald Buttarazzi Sr., a former Perinton town justice, at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John of Rochester Church, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport. Excerpts of the play are available online at rundelania.com. There is no charge for the play. The play is about ...