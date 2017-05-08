Don't Miss
Home / Law / From bank robber to law professor

From bank robber to law professor

By: The Washington Post SUSAN SVRLUGA May 8, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — During a break in a basketball game to raise money for charity, Shon Hopwood told some of his Georgetown law students it felt different than the last time he was on a court: When he played basketball in federal prison, he had to carry a shank in case his team started to lose. His ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo