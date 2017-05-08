Don't Miss
Legal Bytes: 21st Century Cures Act empowers disabled individuals

By: Commentary: May 8, 2017 0

On Dec. 13, former President Obama signed into law the 21st Century Cures Act, which incorporated the Special Needs Trust Fairness Act and empowered competent disabled individuals under the age of 65 to establish their own self-settled supplemental needs trusts (SNTs). The new law corrects the false presumption that all individuals with disabilities lack the ...

