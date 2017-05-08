Don't Miss
Home / News / Immigration / Texas stokes immigration debate with ‘sanctuary cities’ ban

Texas stokes immigration debate with ‘sanctuary cities’ ban

By: The Associated Press PAUL J. WEBER May 8, 2017 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas charged to the forefront of the national debate over immigration as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the U.S. legally and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal immigration agents. The new Texas ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo