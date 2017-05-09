The Federal Public Defender for the Western District of New York is accepting applications for a full time, permanent position of Assistant Federal Public Defender (“AFPD”) in the Rochester Office. A minimum of 10 yrs of trial or federal criminal defense experience is preferred. Salary is commensurate with experience. The position is subject to mandatory electronic fund transfer (direct deposit) and completion of a satisfactory background check, including fingerprinting. The position offers federal government employment benefits.

Please find a detailed job description and application at: http://nyw.fd.org.

Applications will only be accepted via email to zzNYWml_HR1@fd.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

