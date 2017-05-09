Don't Miss
Erie County men bribed Buffalo police officers

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2017 0

An Erie County man and his son have admitted to bribing Buffalo police officers and tax evasion. James Mazzariello Jr., 62, and his son, Adam Mazzariello, 37, both of Alden, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiring to pay bribes to police officers. James Mazzariello Jr. also pleaded guilty plea to making ...

