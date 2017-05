Ernstrom & Dreste LLP

Commercial litigation firm, with a focus in construction and surety law, seeks a full-time associate attorney with 1 – 4 years of litigation experience. Candidates must be motivated, admitted to practice in New York, and have excellent writing skills. Experience in construction industry a bonus, but not required.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Please send your resume and writing sample to:

Clara Onderdonk – COnderdonk@ED-LLP.com