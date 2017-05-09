Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 1, 2017

Mortgages filed May 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 1, 2017 (103) BROCKPORT SHANNON, PATRICK W & SHANNON, TERESA A Property Address: 446 SALMON CREEK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9761 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $115,000.00 SANTONASTSO, LUIGI Property Address: 8294 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1432 Lender: JAMES GAZE Amount: $60,000.00 CHURCHVILLE FALLESEN, JESSE D Property Address: 6173 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD APT RI, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9443 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $8,000.00 FALLESEN, ...

