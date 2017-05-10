Court of Appeals rules state must pay attorneys’ fees

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The state's highest court has ruled that the attorneys for a former state trooper who won a lawsuit against the state can collect their fees and expenses from the state. “This now opens the courthouse door for employees of the state who are of limited means and can’t find a lawyer to sue the state,” said ...