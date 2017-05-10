Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court of Appeals rules state must pay attorneys’ fees

Court of Appeals rules state must pay attorneys’ fees

Case focused on limitations of EAJA

By: Bennett Loudon May 10, 2017 0

The state's highest court has ruled that the attorneys for a former state trooper who won a lawsuit against the state can collect their fees and expenses from the state. “This now opens the courthouse door for employees of the state who are of limited means and can’t find a lawyer to sue the state,” said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo