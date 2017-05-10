Don't Miss
Home / News / Ferrari Club wins $1,440 so far in case against former official; Punitive damages phase is next

By: Bennett Loudon May 10, 2017 0

  A federal jury has awarded the Ferrari Club of America $1,440 in a lawsuit against the former director of the group’s New York region. The punitive damages portion of the trial was expected to start Wednesday afternoon when defendant Leon Bourdage is expected to testify that he has few resources available to pay any award. The punitive ...

