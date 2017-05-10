Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Akgun v. State of New York

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental Hygiene Law Mental Abnormality – Psychological Profile Akgun v. State of New York CA 15-02101 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that he is a detained sex offender who currently suffers from a mental abnormality and discharged him to a regimen of strict ...

