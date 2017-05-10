Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Akgun v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental Hygiene Law Mental Abnormality – Psychological Profile Akgun v. State of New York CA 15-02101 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner appealed from an order that he is a detained sex offender who currently suffers from a mental abnormality and discharged him to a regimen of strict ...