Fourth Department – Motor Vehicle Accident: Amerman v. Reeves, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor Vehicle Accident Violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law – Unexcused Violation Amerman v. Reeves, et al. CA 16-01580 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for personal injuries that she allegedly sustained as a result of a motor vehicle accident. The plaintiff testified ...

