Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 2, 2017

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. HUMPHREY, PIERRE M 35 ALFORD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 JACKSON, GREGORY J 609 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 JILES, ROBERT L 57 KINGLET DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA, ...

