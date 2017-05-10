Don't Miss
New York Court of Appeals upholds drunk driving protections

New York Court of Appeals upholds drunk driving protections

By: The Associated Press May 10, 2017 0

New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers. A unanimous opinion from five of the state's highest court judges Tuesday affirmed that the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner has the authority to refuse to relicense drivers who have had their licenses revoked ...

