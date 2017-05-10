New York Court of Appeals upholds drunk driving protections

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers. A unanimous opinion from five of the state's highest court judges Tuesday affirmed that the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner has the authority to refuse to relicense drivers who have had their licenses revoked ...