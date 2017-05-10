Don't Miss
Officials no longer sure man killed by police had shot cop

Officials no longer sure man killed by police had shot cop

The Associated Press May 10, 2017

There are "significant questions" over whether a man pulled over for a traffic stop shot a policeman before being killed by the officer's partner, a prosecutor said Wednesday as state authorities took over the investigation into the deadly encounter. Buffalo Officer Joseph Acquino told investigators that he thought his ear was hit by a bullet during ...

