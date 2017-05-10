Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: Jacoby & Meyers v. Presiding Justices of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Jacoby & Meyers v. Presiding Justices of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Capital Investment in Law Firms – Lawyer’s Right to Associate Jacoby & Meyers v. Presiding Justices of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division 15-2608 Judges Lynch, Carney and Hellerstein Background: In the underlying case, the plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a collection of New York regulations and laws that together prevent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo