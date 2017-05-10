Second Circuit – First Amendment: Jacoby & Meyers v. Presiding Justices of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Capital Investment in Law Firms – Lawyer’s Right to Associate Jacoby & Meyers v. Presiding Justices of the Supreme Court, Appellate Division 15-2608 Judges Lynch, Carney and Hellerstein Background: In the underlying case, the plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a collection of New York regulations and laws that together prevent ...