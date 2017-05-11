Assistant D.S.S. Attorney, Wayne County

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2017 0

Full-Time temporary vacancy. Must have good litigation skills. Duties include child welfare & child support. Wayne County is a great place to live & practice law. Contact: Personnel Office 26 Church St Lyons, NY 14489 Or 315-946-7483 Posting at: http://web.co.wayne.ny.us/human-resources/ PLEASE SUBMIT APPLICATIONS BY: May 26, 2017

