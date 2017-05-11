Female lawyers lobby Albany

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Three members of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys traveled to Albany Tuesday to meet with state lawmakers and lobby for the top issues on their legislative agenda. Katherine Courtney, an attorney adviser at the Social Security Administration; Heather Neu, attorney at Evans Fox LLP; and Amy Elise Schwartz-Wallace, an attorney at the Empire Justice ...