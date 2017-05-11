Don't Miss
Female lawyers lobby Albany

Local trio from GRAWA met with lawmakers

By: Bennett Loudon May 11, 2017 0

Three members of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys traveled to Albany Tuesday to meet with state lawmakers and lobby for the top issues on their legislative agenda. Katherine Courtney, an attorney adviser at the Social Security Administration; Heather Neu, attorney at Evans Fox LLP; and Amy Elise Schwartz-Wallace, an attorney at the Empire Justice ...

