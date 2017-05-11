Hedge funds facing criminal probe over bond valuations

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



U.S. prosecutors are investigating one of Wall Street's darkest markets, focusing on hedge funds suspected of inflating the value of debt securities in their portfolios to juice the fees they collect. Having prosecuted traders who lied to customers about bond prices, the government is now scrutinizing hedge funds that allegedly solicited bogus price quotes from brokers, ...