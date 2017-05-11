Keeping Your Balance: Offsetting payroll taxes with the R&D credit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



With the passage of Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) in 2015, the Credit for Increasing Research Activities was finally been made permanent. Not only did PATH make the credit permanent, it also included provisions which allow the credit to now offset alternative minimum tax and payroll tax for certain taxpayers. A significant change in the ...