Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 3, 2017

Mortgages filed May 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 3, 2017 (86) EAST ROCHESTER LUDWIG, PAULA J Property Address: 240 W IVY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1818 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $20,461.27 FAIRPORT MULINTI, ROHITH CHERUKU Property Address: 111 COUNTRY DOWNS CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8808 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,739.00 DIAMOND, JOHN R & DIAMOND, SHARON M Property Address: 38 WOODCLIFF TER, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4209 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $75,000.00 DALE, JEFFREY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo