Acting FBI director undercuts White House on Comey firing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — In ways both overt and subtle, the acting director of the FBI undermined White House explanations for the firing of former Director James Comey. Andrew McCabe, testifying before Congress Tuesday in place of his fired boss, contradicted the administration's characterizations of an investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to ...